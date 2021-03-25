The New York Post:

The Secret Service intervened in an investigation into a 2018 incident involving Hunter Biden and his girlfriend at the time and former sister-in-law, Hallie, in which she took his gun and tossed it into the trash thinking he was going to kill himself with it, according to a report.

When she returned to retrieve the gun, it was gone, Politico reported on Thursday.

Police in Delaware launched an investigation in case the gun, left in a trash can across from a high school, had been used in a crime, the report said.

But Secret Service agents contacted the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork recording the sale, Politico reported.

The owner, Ron Palmieri, at first balked at the request, suspecting they were attempting to hide Hunter’s ownership of the gun, but then ultimately complied and turned over the documents to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the government agency that oversees federal gun laws.

The Secret Service said it has no record of agents investigating the incident and said President Joe Biden was not under protection at the time.

Then, several days later, the gun was returned by a man who searches trash cans for recyclables.

