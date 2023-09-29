WATCH: Sec. of State Antony Blinken Sings ‘Hoochie Coochie Man’ at Launch Global Music Diplomacy Initiative

I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. pic.twitter.com/6MUfTXO9xK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 28, 2023

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken embraced the creative soul of Muddy Waters on Wednesday to help launch a global initiative to elevate music as a diplomatic tool, picking up a guitar and singing the American blues legend’s iconic ‘Hoochie Coochie Man’ at the state department.

The Global Music Diplomacy Initiative aims to support the U.S.’ broader foreign policy goals, noted a fact sheet ahead of the event.

The plan also aims to leverage public-private partnerships to create a music ecosystem that expands “economic equity and the creative economy, ensures societal opportunity and inclusion, and increases access to education.”

To that end Blinken thought of nobody better suited to the task than himself.

