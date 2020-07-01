New York Post:

New video shows gunfire and violence from Seattle’s cop-free protest zone — as police finally moved in to clear it out on Wednesday.

Footage posted by Seattle police showed the frenzy unfold inside the autonomous Capitol Hill Organized Protest area over the course of the last 10 days.

“This has got to be the end of CHOP in my opinion,” says a person running from gunfire in one of the clips.

“I think it’s pretty much over after this. This is kind of a nightmare.”

The Capitol Hill Organized Protest — or “CHOP” zone — was created around a police precinct abandoned by cops during protests over the death of George Floyd, and has been beset days of violent confrontations, including the fatal shootings of two teens.

Read more at The New York Post