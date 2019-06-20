NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Shark attacks aren’t the only thing beach-goers have to worry about this summer.

Megan Pagini was enjoying some fun in the sun at Pismo Beach on Friday when a sea lion jumped out of the water and latched onto her thigh. Her friends caught the entire incident on video, which sees the teen frolicking amid the waves in the seconds before the surprise attack.

“I was just kind of jumping around, dancing, just having fun. And they were taking funny pictures of me. And we were all just laughing,” the California 13-year-old told KSBY. “And then, yeah, the sea lion attacked me.”

A couple passing by were quick to join Megan in the water and helped her escape the sea lion’s jaws. After they helped bandage her up, Megan was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where doctors consulted with wildlife experts to ensure she received the proper antibiotics and treatment.