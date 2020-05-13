NY POST

Cops clash with customers at illegally opened California Waffle Shop

California cops clashed with angry customers at a Waffle Shop opened in defiance of coronavirus lockdown orders, bodycam footage shows. At least a dozen people outside the Fresno store were immediately hostile when officers arrived — telling them they had to “wait in line like everybody else.” The group then blocked the door as officers tried to go in, even after they were threatened with arrest for interfering. A Vietnam vet in front of the store repeatedly refused to move, telling the lead officer, “No” — and angrily snapping, “Get your hands off me!” as he was moved aside. The man — identified by KFSN as Tom Miller, 73 — was then cuffed and led away from the store as others shouted contempt at the cops, calling the main officer a “stupid bastard” and an “a–hole.” Miller was released without charges after about 15 minutes, reports said.

