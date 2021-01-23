The New York Post:

This going to be hard to live down.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer got a rise out of lawmakers on the Senate floor Friday when he fumbled his words and said that they will have to decide if former President Donald Trump incited the “erection” against the US.

“Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection against the United States,” Schumer said.

Noticing his boneheaded slip-up, he corrected himself and said “insurrection,” but that didn’t stop online wags from roasting him.

“Well, sometimes insurrection is a HARD word to pronounce,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I regret the image this conjured in my mind. Yuck,” another wrote.

