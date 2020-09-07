The Guardian:

A fire in California that has burned more than 7,000 acres was caused by a ‘pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party’, according to the the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Almost 12,500 firefighters are battling 22 major fires across the state, according to Cal Fire.

A fire in California that has burned more than 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) was caused by a firework set off at a “gender-reveal party”, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has found.

In a statement released late on Sunday, the department said: “The fire began at 10.23am on September 5, 2020 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa,” before spreading north.

The agency said the fire was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device, used during “a gender-reveal party”. The fire started on Saturday morning.

“With the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire. Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible,” the statement said.

The fire has since destroyed 7,050 acres. It has prompted the evacuation of 3,000 residents, CBS reported.

Almost 12,500 firefighters are currently battling 22 major fires across the state, according to Cal Fire. Earlier on Sunday, Cal Fire said nearly 12,500 firefighters were battling 22 major fires in the state.

Read more at The Guardian