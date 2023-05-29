San Francisco police officers shot and killed 40-year-old Sergio Barrios following a three-hour standoff during which Barrios allegedly snorted cocaine and drank alcohol.

UPDATE: Body-cam & surveillance videos released in deadly shooting of burglary suspect Sergio Barrios, 40, near Bosworth & Cuvier by @SFPD Ofc. Gregory Buhagiar, who has been involved in 2 prior shootings. 5,6,7 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/cGqeU8EMbc — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 26, 2023

The incident occurred May 19, but body cam footage was just released.

The Daily Mail reported that officers received a call about Barrios at 2:20 p.m., alleging he was armed and burglarizing a home.

When police arrived Barrios allegedly “snorted cocaine, drank vodka and wine, listened to music and watched videos” and officers looked on.

He eventually took off his rosary and reached for his pistol, which is when he was fatally shot by an officer.

KTVU’s Henry K. Lee tweeted police body cam footage:

A total of 55 officers arrived on the scene prior to Barrios being shot.

