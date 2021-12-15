Breitbart

SF Mayor @LondonBreed has literally just called bullshit on progressive criminal justice reformers



“It is time for the reign of criminals to end. It comes to an end when are more aggressive with law enforcement & less tolerant of all the BULLSHIT that has destroyed our city” pic.twitter.com/ewqheftUun — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 14, 2021

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced plans Tuesday to expand the police budget to deal with rising crime, calling permissive policies “bullsh*t” and apparently reversing her policy this past February to defund $120 million from the police. As the San Francisco Chronicle reported, Breed’s proposal for more policing is aimed at the Tenderloin, a notoriously dangerous and drug-ridden district near Market Street, the main road through the downtown area.

The Chronicle noted:

Mayor London Breed wants to significantly boost the police presence in the Tenderloin over the next few months as part of a public safety blitz, which includes a crackdown on those who are selling drugs — and those who are using them — in the long-troubled neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Breed called for increased funding for police overtime to help pay for the move, which includes tackling the resale of stolen goods. She told residents last week that she believes policing is an “important tool” to address some of the neighborhood’s woes, which include widespread drug dealing, a surge in fatal overdoses and a spike in gun violence.

“It’s time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city … come(s) to an end,” Breed said at a news conference in City Hall on Tuesday, flanked by department heads and Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safaí. “It comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bulls — that destroyed our city.”

