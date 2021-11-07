CBS Local – San Francisco:

Brazen San Francisco vehicle smash and grabs captured on video — as everyone stands around watching.

Even with a police crackdown and rewards being offered the surge in San Francisco smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries continues with the videos being posted on social media nearly every day.

Sophia Massad, a musician from Oklahoma, told KPIX 5’s Betty Yu she was in town for the Outside Lands music festival on Nov. 1 when she videotaped a brazen vehicle break in at Hyde/North Point.

She was shocked and frightened.

FISHERMAN’S WHARF SMASH & GRAB

Sophia Massad, a musician from Oklahoma, shared this video w me of a smash-and-grab she witnessed in broad daylight on 11/1 at Hyde/North Point. She said she was in SF for Outside Lands, was shocked and frightened to see this brazen burglary @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/oW8qq3bXMX — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) November 6, 2021

More at CBS Local – San Francisco