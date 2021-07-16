FackCheckVaccine.com:

The Rockefeller Foundation Commits $13.5 Million in Funding to Strengthen Public Health Response Efforts

Here is the Rockefellar official announcement …

“The Rockefeller Foundation is announcing $13.5 million in new funding to strengthen Covid-19 response efforts in the U.S., Africa, India, and Latin America to counter health mis- and disinformation – confusing, inaccurate, and harmful information that spreads at an unprecedented speed and scale and threatens the health and wellbeing of communities around the world.”

“The announcement responds immediately to Confronting Health Misinformation: The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Building a Healthy Information Environment, which calls for a “whole-of-society” effort so that people around the world know what to do—and trust the sources they hear from—during a public health emergency.”

What they are saying here, was also said recently — and far more directly — by the New Zealand Prime Minister. It is government officials like her that the Rockefellar Foundation seeks to support!

“We will continue to be your single source of truth… Unless you hear it from us, it is not the truth.” pic.twitter.com/A1UgTtiBJD — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 15, 2021

CREEPY New Zealand PM Story

More at factcheckvaccine.com