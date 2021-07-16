FackCheckVaccine.com:
The Rockefeller Foundation Commits $13.5 Million in Funding to Strengthen Public Health Response Efforts
Here is the Rockefellar official announcement …
“The Rockefeller Foundation is announcing $13.5 million in new funding to strengthen Covid-19 response efforts in the U.S., Africa, India, and Latin America to counter health mis- and disinformation – confusing, inaccurate, and harmful information that spreads at an unprecedented speed and scale and threatens the health and wellbeing of communities around the world.”
“The announcement responds immediately to Confronting Health Misinformation: The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Building a Healthy Information Environment, which calls for a “whole-of-society” effort so that people around the world know what to do—and trust the sources they hear from—during a public health emergency.”
What they are saying here, was also said recently — and far more directly — by the New Zealand Prime Minister. It is government officials like her that the Rockefellar Foundation seeks to support!