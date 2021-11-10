WATCH

NBC News: RITTENHOUSE TESTIFIES

READ

The Post Millennial: Judge slams prosecutors for trying to use Rittenhouse’s right to remain silent against him

“You are already, I was astonished, when you began your examination by focusing on the defendant’s post-arrest silence. That’s basic law, it’s been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years,” the judge said.

After giving his testimony to judge and jury in his defense, Kyle Rittenhouse was cross-examined by the prosecution, who stated their claim that Rittenhouse intended to kill people the night of August 25, 2020. The prosecutor tried to bring up Rittenhouse’s invoking his right to remain silent after his arrest, which is long-established in US law to not be permissible to hold against a defendant.

The state tried to show that Rittenhouse was not being entirely honest on the stand, “tailoring his testimony” after having heard eye witness testimony, and seen media accounts of that night and the reactions to it over the past year.

More at the Post Millennial