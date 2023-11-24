Watch: Riots Erupt Across Dublin After Immigrant Is Accused of Mass Stabbing Attack of Children

Riots broke out across Dublin, Ireland, late Thursday evening as Irish citizens took control of the city centre following a mass stabbing attack where an immigrant man is accused of slashing five individuals near a school — three of which are young children, including a five-year-old girl.According to reports, police confirmed that the suspect is an immigrant who has lived in the country for more than two decades.

Police have not ruled out a potential terrorism link to the attack.During the attack, the suspect stabbed five individuals — one woman, one man, and three young children — before multiple local residents attempted to intervene. The suspect is reportedly hospitalized at the Dublin’s Mater Hospital where the victims are also being treated for serious injuries.After word spread of the attack, Irish citizens took to the streets to loot stores, assault police, and set fire to multiple vehicles on Dublin’s O’Connell Bridge. Eventually, the rioters took control of the city centre.

