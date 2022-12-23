Riots broke out in Paris following a deadly shooting at a Kurdish Cultural Centre on Friday morning, with Kurdish demonstrators clashing with police.

French police used tear gas and other methods to try to disperse a mob of Kurds that turned out in the wake of a shooting that has left three dead and several others injured.

The suspected shooter, identified only as a 69-year-old William M., was reportedly previously arrested on charges of attacking a migrant camp with a sabre.

ALERTE – Très violents affrontements à #Paris10 après le départ de @GDarmanin qui s’exprimait après la fusillade du centre kurde.



Policier blessé, gaz lacrymogène et projectiles. pic.twitter.com/vsMPSx2ad3 — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) December 23, 2022

The newspaper Le Parisien claimed that he had just been released from prison on December 12th.

Though the paper noted that the demonstrations following the shooting were initially peaceful, things took a turn for the worse upon the arrival of France’s Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin.

While addressing journalists and investigating the scene, the gathered crowd began to throw projectiles towards the member of Emmanual Macron’s government after being held back by security forces, who used tear gas to push back demonstrators from the Interior Minister.

Speaking on the shooting, Darmanin told reporters that “it is not certain that the killer who wanted to murder these people… did so specifically for the Kurds,” even if “manifestly his motivations were an attack on foreigners”.

#Fusillade à #Paris : les espoirs s’échauffent. Un groupe de personnes chargent les forces de l’ordre et lancent des projectiles. La manifestation jusque là pacifique dégénère. @le_Parisien @LeParisien_75 pic.twitter.com/pbzU6uGgdx — Paul Abran (@abran_paul) December 23, 2022

A Le Parisen reporter on the ground for the protest turned riot said: “A group of people charge the police and launch projectiles. The hitherto peaceful demonstration is degenerating.”

