Rioters tore down a statue of George Washington in Grand Park near Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday evening, the latest monument to fall in the ongoing left-wing demonstrations around the country.

The monument to the first President of the United States was apparently vandalized and draped in the American flag when it was toppled.

Unconfirmed video and images of the tearing down and the aftermath circulated on social media (language warning):

Appears that the #GeorgeWashington statue has just fallen in #LosAngeles at the City Hall. 👀👀pic.twitter.com/SHVJ4fSDln — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 14, 2020

