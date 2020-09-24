Breitbart:

A rioter hit a Seattle Police Department officer with a steel bat during a riot Wednesday night after a grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, indicted one police officer but declined to issue indictments directly for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, 26, was killed in March after her boyfriend fired at police serving a search warrant and police returned fire. The grand jury indicted one officer for wanton endangerment for firing into neighboring apartments, and did not charge two other officers who were involved.

In video footage posted to Twitter, a masked rioter is seen approaching a Seattle Police Department officer from behind, timing his (or her) swing, and then hitting the officer with full force.

