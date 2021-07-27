The New York Post:

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the second oldest member of the Senate, may be your next fitness inspiration.

Grassley (R-Iowa), 87, showed that age was nothing but a number by completing a 22 push-up challenge with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Tuesday evening at a GOP fundraiser in Sioux Center, Iowa.

“So he and I are going to do 22 pushups,” Grassley said, pointing to Cotton, a 44-year-old retired Army captain.

Cotton told the crowd that he had joked to Grassley before coming on stage that he would only do the push-ups in front of the crowd if the octogenarian would let him win.

“I think actually what he said [backstage] was that he’d have to do one less than I, because he’s so old, if he tied me it would be like beating me,” Cotton said to laughs.

“So thank you for taking it easy on me,” he joked.

The President pro tempore emeritus appeared to barely break a sweat while completing the exercise alongside Cotton, which was meant to honor the 22 veterans who commit suicide on average daily.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) kept count as the two lawmakers completed the challenge.

Cotton, who is widely seen as a potential 2024 contender, was at the event as he promotes his newly-launched super PAC, called “Veterans to Victory.”

The group will support Republican veterans running for Congress, and has already backed Reps. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wisc.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa).

