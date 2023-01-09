A Canadian reporter was witnessed suffering a medical emergency during a live report, appearing to collapse before cameras cut away.

The incident happened Sunday as CTV News Edmonton reporter Jessica Robb was discussing a news item live on location with a news anchor back at the studio.

As Robb was corresponding with host Nahreman Issa, she began struggling to formulate a sentence before managing to say, “Sorry Nahreman. I’m, I’m, I’m not feeling very well right now, and I’m about to just…”

So this just happened a few minutes ago. @ctvedmonton reporter, Jessica Robb. pic.twitter.com/6DllOC4fOF — White Wabbit Warrior 🐇⚔️ (@wabbitwarrior) January 9, 2023

At this point, Robb wore a blank expression and appeared dizzy as she began leaning towards the camera before appearing to stumble forward.

Cameras quickly cut away from her, with Issa saying, “Okay, we’ll come back to you and we’ll make sure that Jessica, you are doing okay.”

CTV Edmonton released a statement saying Robb “became ill” during the broadcast, with no further elaboration except to say she’s “feeling better and is now resting.”

READ MORE