Forbes Breaking News:
At the close of yesterday’s House Select Committee on the Coronavirus hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Jordan says:
- Fauci’s continuing flip-flops on masks & Wuhan origin theory amount to negligence & malfeasance
- Fauci knew as early as January 31, 2020 that the virus appeared to be “engineered”
- Fauci called a meeting of virologists whose related emails are 100% REDACTED – calls for unredacting them
- Key virologists *changed their stories* after that meeting
- Everyone with common sense now knows that Wuhan Lab origin is likely
- Fauci now insists on private briefing with congress after appearing on every TV show imaginable for over a year