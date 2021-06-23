The Daily Mail:



But, apparently, a good time was had by all

Forty eight people have been charged after a ‘Redneck Rave’ in Kentucky descended into chaos as one man had his throat slit, a woman was choked in a fight over a blanket and another man became impaled on a log.

Tens of thousands of people attended the five-day Redneck Rave festival at Blue Holler Offroad Park in the small town of Mammoth Cave, 90 miles south of Louisville, last week.

Dozens of attendees were charged with a range of offenses from drug trafficking to felony assault.

Some were left seriously injured as grisly scenes unfolded at what organizers billed as ‘America’s wildest and craziest country party’.

Of the more violent incidents, one man had his throat slit by a friend after a drunken fight.

They were intoxicated, they got into a fight, one of them slit the other one’s throat and then fled into the park,’ Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The throat-slasher still hadn’t been arrested by Wednesday.

In a separate incident, 29-year-old Lancer Hodges was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman until she passed out when they got into a fight over a blanket.

The victim, who told police she couldn’t breathe and blacked out during the ordeal, was left with scratches on her neck and fingerprints behind her ears.

Hodges denied choking the woman but was charged with strangulation, wanton endangerment and fourth-degree domestic violent assault.

A man driving a side-by-side at the festival also ended up with a log impaled in his abdomen.

More at The Daily Mail