The New York Post:

President Biden on Thursday repeatedly whispered to reporters during an impromptu press conference at the White House — drawing bemused social media speculation and jokes about the “really creepy” exchanges.

On three separate occasions, Biden hunched over his lectern in the White House East Room and forcefully whispered to reporters.

The awkward delivery seemed designed to emphasize his points while discussing a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.

When asked about additional relief for families, Biden whispered toward PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor: “I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far. They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week for childcare.”

Later, when asked by CNN reporter Phil Mattingly about how the deal was brokered despite low expectations, Biden said in a normal speaking voice that he always thought the outlook was good.

“I’m not going to negotiate with the press when I’m negotiating privately with my colleagues. And these are very tough decisions. I don’t in any way dismiss what Sen. [Chris] Murphy [D-Conn.] says about the environment. I don’t dismiss it at all,” Biden said.

Dropping to a whisper and stooping his head as his eyes grew wide, Biden added: “I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not be for it?”

