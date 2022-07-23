Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) told a group of Democrats that concerned parents who speak out against critical race theory at school board meetings are perpetuating “white supremacy” and are trying to “whitewash history.”

“We can’t allow them to whitewash history,” she said at an online meeting of the Oakland County Democrat Party African American Committee. “Their intention is to try to, you know, expand on white supremacy.”

Her answer was in response to a question from Alexandria Hughes, who falsely defined critical race theory as something that “examines the systematic effects of white supremacy in America.”

