House Democrats Temporarily Changed Rules to Allow President to Be Called a Racist



Democrats called President Donald Trump a racist several times during the House debate on impeachment Wednesday, taking advantage of a temporary rule change they passed earlier this week.

Newly-sworn-in Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), for example, called Trump the “white supremacist-in-chief”:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) also chimed in, calling Trump the “racist-in-chief.”

Normally, such language is prohibited by House rules. But House Democrats passed a temporary rule change on Tuesday that applies to debate on H. Res. 21 and H. Res. 24. The former urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump (which he declined to do); the latter is the article of impeachment against President Trump.

The rule change “Provides that the prohibition against personality in debate with respect to references to the President shall not apply during consideration of H. Res. 21 or any special order of business providing for the consideration of H. Res. 24.”

The new rule passed the House Rules Committee along party lines. A congressional source informed Breitbart News on background that the rule would expire by the end of January. d

Here is the text of the Rule Change

1. Closed rule.

2. Provides one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the chair and ranking minority member of the Committee on the Judiciary or their respective designees.

3. Waives all points of order against consideration of the resolution.

4. Provides that the amendment to the preamble printed in the Rules Committee report shall be considered as adopted and the resolution, as amended, shall be considered as read.

5. Provides that the prohibition against personality in debate with respect to references to the President shall not apply during consideration of H. Res. 21 or any special order of business providing for the consideration of H. Res. 24.

[https://rules.house.gov/bill/117/h-res-21]

