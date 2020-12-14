The New York Post:

A viral video shows a family being booted from a United Airlines flight because their 2-year-old daughter refused to keep her face mask on.

Eliz Orban said in an Instagram video posted Friday that she, her husband and their toddler were set to fly from Denver into New Jersey’s Newark International Airport when they were ousted from the plane over the coronavirus precaution.

“We just got kicked off the flight because our 2-year-old would not put on a mask, and we tried,” said a teary Orban in the video.

Orban also posted footage from the flight of her husband trying to loop the mask’s straps over the ears of the squirming tot, who was having none of it.

“Come here, you have to put this on,” Orban’s husband coaxed in vain, as the little girl covered her mouth with her hands. “You have to.”

After a cut into the video, a member of the flight crew approached the family.

“Hello, sir, I’m going to have to ask you to grab your belongings and exit the aircraft,” the man told Orban’s husband.

