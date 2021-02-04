Just the News:

Biden White House gets backlash for dismissive response to question on U.S. military’s Space Force. Space Force was created under the Trump administration and put in place by Congress.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is facing backlash for what congressional Republicans and others consider a dismissive response to a reporter’s question about the future of Space Force – part of the U.S. Armed Forces that protects the country and its allies’ interests in space.

“Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane of today,” Psaki said Tuesday, apparently referring to a question in the first days of the Biden administration about Air Force One’s color scheme.

“It is an interesting question,” Psaki said in response to the reporter’s followup question about the military branch formed under the Trump administration and approved by Congress in 2019. “I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that.”

Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, asked Psaki to “immediately apologize” for her response.

“It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny,” Rogers said in a statement.

“The Space Force was passed with near unanimous support in Congress, the same type of ‘unity’ President Biden is supposedly working towards,” he continued. “Jen Psaki needs to immediately apologize to the men and women of the Space Force for this disgraceful comment.”

More at Just the News