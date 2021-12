Ruptly:

Clashes broke out and arrests were made as anti-restriction protesters rallied in several cities over the weekend. In Vienna and Prague thousands gathered to denounce mandatory vaccination. In the UK and in Russia demonstrators objected to the use of a COVID health pass. Authorities maintain that these steps are necessary to alleviate the pressure on healthcare systems and save lives. Scientists are still studying the impact Omicron is likely to have on the situation.

FRANCE 🇫🇷 protests yesterday. Protestors attack fully armed Riot Police. The Police come off second best. Every country should be doing the same. pic.twitter.com/6JsmGp02SV — Maddashell (@Maddashell1) December 12, 2021

