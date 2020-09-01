Biz Pac Review:

No! Oakland California 2020

A large group of demonstrators took to the streets in Oakland over the weekend to protest alleged systemic racism in part by chanting “Death to America,” which drew a heavy negative response.

Several videos of the protests were posted online to social media, and a number of people expressed their disagreement — not with the act of protesting, but with the message.

One twitter account said: “The left has created a monster that they have lost complete control of,” Jason Howerton wrote. “I never thought I’d see people chanting “death to America” in the streets of America.”

Another Twitter user compared the march and the ‘death to America’ message to one you are more likely to hear on the streets of Tehran, Iran.

Video courtesy of Trump War Room channel

