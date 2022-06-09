BREITBART:

The Justice Department appears to still be allowing protesters to gather outside of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home even after police arrested a man who allegedly intended to assassinate him.

Video on Wednesday showed protesters marching in front of the justice’s home shouting pro-abortion slogans. The protesters also made their way over to Chief Justice John Roberts’ home as well.

Police arrested California resident Nicholas John Roske, 26, near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland on Wednesday after he had allegedly traveled there to murder the sitting judge to protect Roe v. Wade.

“A California man carrying at least one weapon near Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Maryland home has been taken into custody by police after telling officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice,” reported the Washington Post.

“Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade,” continued the Post.

READ MORE