A college professor in West Virginia has been placed on leave after telling her students that she hopes supporters of a “certain person” running for president get coronavirus “and die before the election.”

Video posted on social media identifies the teacher as Jennifer Mosher, a biology professor at Marshall University who made the inflammatory comments during an online class.

“I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die, I’m sorry,” she said, most likely referring to some supporters of President Trump, who don’t wear masks at campaign rallies. “I said to somebody yesterday, I hope they all die before the election. That’s the only saving hope I have.”

She doesn’t refer to Trump by name but says a “certain person is holding rallies.”

