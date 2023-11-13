WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Protesters in NYC Honor Veterans Day by Ripping Down U.S. Flags

In a shocking incident that has triggered widespread outrage online, a pro-Palestinian mob can be seen cheering on a protester who climbed a flagpole and tore down U.S. flags as demonstrators marched through central Manhattan over Veterans Day weekend.

One viral clip depicts NYPD officers looking on as pro-Palestinian activists scaled city streetlights to desecrate the flag:

Meanwhile, police and protesters clashed on East 43rd Street in Manhattan:

The demonstrations began Friday night in Columbus Circle and made their way to Grand Central Terminal, where protestors kicked in the doors as law enforcement sheltered inside:

The demonstrators briefly forced the closure of the transportation hub as they marched through the streets of Manhattan for the second night in a row.

In response, many took to social media to voice concern and outrage.

