WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Protesters in NYC Honor Veterans Day by Ripping Down U.S. Flags

In a shocking incident that has triggered widespread outrage online, a pro-Palestinian mob can be seen cheering on a protester who climbed a flagpole and tore down U.S. flags as demonstrators marched through central Manhattan over Veterans Day weekend.
One viral clip depicts NYPD officers looking on as pro-Palestinian activists scaled city streetlights to desecrate the flag:
Meanwhile, police and protesters clashed on East 43rd Street in Manhattan:
The demonstrations began Friday night in Columbus Circle and made their way to Grand Central Terminal, where protestors kicked in the doors as law enforcement sheltered inside:
The demonstrators briefly forced the closure of the transportation hub as they marched through the streets of Manhattan for the second night in a row.
In response, many took to social media to voice concern and outrage.