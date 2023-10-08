WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Groups ‘Party’ and Dance in London amid Deadly Terror Attacks in Israel

Acton, half an hour ago.



Popped into a cafe for some baklava with the kids and our Ukrainian friends.



People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.



Just had a reassuring call with the police, if anyone is scared, please call them. https://t.co/fYjXn4zEDF pic.twitter.com/dQjcAsRyDS — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) October 7, 2023

Footage on social media has emerged of Palestinian partisans parading through the streets of London in apparent celebration of the deadly terror attacks against Israel on Saturday.While hundreds of people were killed and injured on Saturday after the Hamas terror group waged a surprise invasion of Israel on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle, some residents of London took to the streets to celebrate the carnage.Television presenter Rachel Riley shared footage of men dancing, waving Palestinian flags and “seemingly celebrating like they were having a party” in West London.The Countdown host said: “I just passed two cars in west London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party.“Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world.”She continued: “People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing… Most people understand this is an abomination. No one should cheer war and death.”

