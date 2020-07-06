Breitbart:

At pro-Palestinian Black Lives Matter rallies in New York and Washington, chants were heard calling for “Death to Israel,” “Death to America” and “From Gaza to Minnesota, globalize the Intifada!”

Several hundred protesters attended the July 1 demonstration in Brooklyn dubbed as a “Day of Rage” event, set to coincide with the earliest date Israel could begin its plans to apply Israeli law over parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

Speakers issued inflammatory rallying cries that ran the gamut from anti-Semitic and anti-American to just plain absurd. One pro-North Korea activist called for the end of the United States of America and its “puppet governments,” the liberation of “Palestine,” and for Korea to “be one again.”

There were multiple attempts to connect the pro-Palestinian cause with Black Lives Matter.

Dequi Kioni Sadiki, the wife of former Black Panther Sekou Odinga, said: “The European Jews who occupy, slaughter and continue to force millions of Palestinians onto their killing fields called refugee and concentration camps, are the relatives of the Europeans… who kidnapped, slaughtered and forced millions of Africans and indigenous” into slavery.

Calls to “abolish the police” were joined with calls to eliminate “the Zionistic state of Israel.”

Speakers and organizers made it clear they were not interested in Israel arriving at a peace agreement with the Palestinians. Instead, they said the Palestinians deserve the entire land.

“The land that Israel exists on is still stolen. The 1948 lands are still stolen — Jaffa, Haifa, Tel Aviv… was stolen. We don’t want to go just back to our homes in Gaza and the West Bank. We Want all of it,” activist Nerdeen Kiswani, one of the organizers, said.

“We don’t want a fake Palestinian state that they give us while Israel still exists,” Kiswani added.

Chants of “Fuck your two states!” were later heard.

One speaker, known as Rob from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, led an Arabic-language chant shouting “Death to America!” “Death to Israel!”

