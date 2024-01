Anti-Israel protesters vandalized and defaced the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where nearly 90,000 veterans who served the country from World War I through Vietnam are buried. https://t.co/YMdZH8TGgs pic.twitter.com/RtYmjgNKdV — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2024

Pro-Palestinian activists defaced the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday with graffiti that included the “red triangle,” a notorious symbol used by anti-Israel activists online to celebrate attacks on soldiers by the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

READ MORE