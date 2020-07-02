The Oregonian:

Clashes between police and protesters on the 34th night of demonstrations stretched for a nearly mile through North Portland late Tuesday, leading to police using tear gas and leaving some drivers caught in the crosshairs.

In this video, police officers rushed the crowd near North Lombard and Mississippi Avenue. They were pushing the crowd east along Lombard toward Albina.

