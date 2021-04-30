Red State:

When Protesters Attack Car in Portland, One Man Learns a Hard Lesson

The chaos in Portland, OR is never-ending, it seems. Antifa members have essentially taken over parts of the city while “protesters” routinely block traffic and assault people simply trying to live their lives. That happened again yesterday, with about 25 people trying to block an intersection while a car was sitting in it.

What transpired was one man learning a hard lesson about the difference between an umbrella and a car.

The claim that this was a “peaceful demonstration” is discounted by what’s actually shown in the video. The man is being accosted while he’s in his car. When he tries to drive straight ahead, protesters leave their positions on the side of the vehicle to try to block one. One man then jumps on the hood while others attempt to punch the driver through the window. That’s when he hits the gas and the man with the umbrella figures out that pavement is a hard surface.

A car just drove thru a crowd of protesters, dragging one on his hood, during a peaceful demonstration in SE #Portland.



The group of approx. 25 temporarily occupied an intersection in an act of civil disobedience in a demand for the abolition of police. #pdx #portlandprotests pic.twitter.com/NI46lhyBSH — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) April 30, 2021

