Breitbart:

A large group of Antifa protesters from Portland, Oregon, crossed the river into Vancouver, Washington, and attacked patrons of local restaurants. Protesters carried Antifa, and Black Lives Matter flags and signs.

A “large mob of BLM-antifa from Portland are marching through Vancouver, Wash,” journalist Andy Ngô tweeted. “They’ve attacked bar patrons on the way & confronted people at their homes.”

They were chanting “Burn it down!”

“Burn it down!”



Large mob of BLM-antifa from Portland are marching through Vancouver, Wash. They’ve attacked bar patrons on the way & confronted people at their homes. pic.twitter.com/xhi3jUJS25 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

As the group entered a business district lined with restaurants and bars, Antifa brutally assaulted a man — kicking him repeatedly as he fell to the ground.

BLM-antifa from Portland attack Vancouver, Wash. residents during their march through the city. pic.twitter.com/TkgnMjLUzX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

More at Breitbart