WATCH: Police Raid Laurence Fox’s London Home following Comments About Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ Spy Cameras

Live now @LozzaFox is having his house searched by the police. pic.twitter.com/S6DVjWLXe7 — The Reclaim Party (@thereclaimparty) October 4, 2023

London police raided the home of Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox on Wednesday morning in the wake of comments made about members of the public destroying Mayor Sadiq Khan’s green agenda spy cameras.Update 1330: Laurence Fox Arrested on Suspicion of Conspiring to Commit Criminal DamageThe Metropolitan Police have now confirmed the arrest Laurence Fox spoke of in his social media posts this morning did in fact go ahead and he has been taken to a police station. A statement from the force reported by television broadcaster Sky has a spokesman saying:

“On Wednesday 4 October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.“He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.”Read the original story belowAt least six police officers searched the home of My Son Hunter star Laurence Fox, who took to social media while the raid was occurring, saying in a video: “Look how many coppers there are in my house…Coming to take everything out of my house. That ladies and gentlemen, is the country that we live in.”“In London’s knife-ridden capital city where a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death with a sword, we’ve got one, two, another three [police officers] upstairs stealing, going through my house.“This is what the police are, they don’t police with consent anymore, they police with fear and intimidation, that is the Stasi police force we’ve got nowadays, instead of going on the streets and solving crimes.”

