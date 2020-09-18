The Western Journal:

A man was physically removed from a school board meeting in Mitchell, South Dakota, on Monday night because he refused to wear a protective face covering.

Reed Bender had attended meetings in the past and spoken against mask mandates, according to the Mitchell Republic.

At Monday’s meeting to discuss public opposition to the district’s mask mandate, Bender refused to put on a mask even when one was offered to him.

Although many residents oppose the mandate, some school board members have said a “survey wouldn’t change” their minds, the Republic reported.

“The medical professionals have recommended [masks], and my wife cares for and has treated several patients who have had COVID-19,” board member Kevin Kenkel said.

