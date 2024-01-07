WATCH: Police Bring Coffee to Anti-Israel Protesters ‘Blockading’ Toronto Jewish Suburb

Holy f@ck.@torontopolice deliver hot coffee to the Hamas supporters who are blockading the Jewish community in Armour Heights, Toronto.



pic.twitter.com/mxIBvlY3kp — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 6, 2024

Police in Toronto, Canada, were filmed Saturday bringing coffee to anti-Israel protesters who blocked a road in a predominantly Jewish residential neighborhood.

The protest took place on the Avenue Road Bridge of Highway 401, closing a major access point to Armour Heights. Police shut down the junction.

The supportive attitude of police shocked critics who noted that the demonstrators appeared to be trying to intimidate Canadian Jews on the Jewish Sabbath.

It was also sharp contrast to the behavior of police during truckers’ protests two years ago, when protesters were arrested and their supporters’ bank accounts were often frozen.

“They’re blockading a Jewish neighborhood, and it’s not the Hamas thugs that’ll stop you — it’s the cops,” noted Rebel News editor Ezra Levant.

Toronto, like other cities in North America, has been hit by anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protests that have shut down major local roads.

READ MORE