A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to abduct a female barista at a drive-thru window in Washington State early Monday morning, according to police.

The suspect, whom police have not yet publicly identified, was arrested at his home in Auburn, Washington, on Tuesday, KIRO reported. He faces an attempted kidnapping charge in addition to other possible charges.

Police intend to make the suspect’s identity public following his arraignment Wednesday morning, ABC News reported.

Hours after the attack on Monday, the Auburn Police Department (APD) released footage of the incident in hopes of gaining help from the public in identifying the perp.

