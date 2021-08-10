Red State:

As much as we might take issue with a lot of the bad things imposed by the government in regard to the pandemic, it hasn’t gotten to the point of national vaccine passports just to participate in society as it has in France.

People have been protesting for weeks against it, to no avail. Today it went into effect.

It also applies to places of worship, parks, pools, arcades — basically any place where there might be more than a few people in public. It will apply to children aged 12-17 years old starting September 30.

Here’s what it looks like — you have to show your papers. The police are walking and checking people to make sure they have it.

f you didn’t figure out the French, they call it the “Pass Sanitaire.” You have to show the police your QR code on the digital passport. Papers, please! How incredibly disconcerting it is to watch police checking citizens and dictating their movements. Not to mention, that when police are involved in this ridiculous pursuit of having to harass citizens to comply with government dictates, they’re not doing what they’re actually supposed to be doing — fighting real crime.

Les premiers contrôles de #Police ont démarré à titre préventif à #Paris dans les cafés et restaurants où le #PassSanitaire est obligatoire dès aujourd'hui. Verbalisation de 135 euros à partir de la semaine prochaine, jusqu'à 9000 euro en cas de récidive.#Passanitaire #reuters pic.twitter.com/Vvyh75sun3 — Antony Paone (@PaoneAntony) August 9, 2021

