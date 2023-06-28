A Just Stop Oil protest was quickly foiled at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday when players on the pitch rushed in to cart the eco-zealots away to prevent damage to the playing surface.

The Evening Standard reports the on-field invaders from the activist group made it onto the outfield immediately after play began but were crucially prevented from reaching the square with their trademark orange dye.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one of the pitch invaders, carrying him all the way to the boundary edge. Australian opening bat David Warner also pitched in and halted the other’s progress before stewards came to the rescue.

