VidMax:

A rollover accident at S. Euclid Ave & Logan Ave in San Diego turned violent when a photojournalist was attacked by one of the women involved.

The Hispanic woman was recorded arguing with police when she spotted the man filming her and asked the officer why she was being filmed. The officer ignores her. Shortly thereafter, the woman attacks the photojournalist. The officer tackles her and cuffs her. A spit hood was placed over her head before being placed into an ambulance.

EXCERPT:

Watch the rest of this really long video at VidMax