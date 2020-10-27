Fox News:

Police said 27-year-old Walter Wallace appeared to disregard orders to drop a knife

The fatal police shooting of a Black man allegedly armed with a knife in the western side of Philadelphia sparked violent protests overnight, with at least 30 officers reported injured early Tuesday – including one sergeant who was struck by a pick-up truck, officials said.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the Monday afternoon shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., calling it another example of police officers killing a Black man. Demonstrators marched to a city police station while officers lined up behind metal barricades.

At least 35 people, including five juveniles, were arrested over the course of the night, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson said in an email to Fox News. Their charges have not been announced yet.

Five firearms were recovered from those arrested, police said.

The demonstrations quickly turned violent as some protesters were seen throwing objects at officers while at least one police vehicle was set on fire.

