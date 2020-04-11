ABC News:

[CAUTION OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE]

The transit authority in Philadelphia is now changing its policy for commuters wearing masks after social video emerged of a rider being dragged off a public bus by police on Friday.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, or SEPTA, issued a policy earlier this week saying all riders must wear facial coverings as of Thursday in order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. In the video, the man, who is not wearing a mask or face covering, is seen being physically carried off the bus by at least four Philadelphia Police Department officers, with half a dozen or more officers outside the bus looking on.

Read more at ABC News