Superheroes come in all sizes 🦸🏽‍♀️🦸🏻🦸🏿‍♂️🦸🏼‍♀️ Watch as real kids express thanks to their superheroes; the 5-11 year old #Covid19 vaccine clinical trial volunteers. We’re incredibly grateful to the trial participants and their families

“Helping not just yourself but many other kids” they are instructed to say.

“Saving people” they read off a cue card.

“Do not be scared” the tiny boy is coached to say. Looking terrified as he does so.

“Bravery and courage” says teen girl as she looks at someone off camera.

