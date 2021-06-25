RT.com:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, but claimed the unrest was driven by white supremacist hate and anti-Semitism well ahead of the inquiry.

Pelosi announced the new congressional committee on Thursday, saying the House-led investigation would look into the “root causes” of the incident, as well as what precautions could have been taken to better secure the halls of Congress.

“This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I am announcing the House will be establishing a select committee on the January 6th insurrection,” Pelosi said during a press conference, adding that the probe would be two-pronged.

“GREAT SOLEMNITY & SADNESS” WHO BELIEVES THIS CR*P!

The committee will also focus on “the security of the Capitol and what it means to be ready for such an insurrection,” Pelosi continued. “While I think we could have been better prepared, I don’t think anybody would have foreseen an insurrection incited by the president of the United States.”

The announcement comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would have created a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission to examine the riot last month. While Democrats have long pushed for such a probe, GOP lawmakers have argued it would become politicized, and that ongoing law enforcement investigations are sufficient.

Democrats, however, have not given up on a separate bipartisan commission, with Pelosi saying the select committee created on Thursday would be “complementary, not instead of” a probe modeled on the 9/11 inquiry. Having passed the House with the support of 35 Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to “force the Senate to vote” on the measure again in the future.

More at RT.com