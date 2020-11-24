The New York Post:

A serial British pedophile has admitted almost 100 offenses against children as young as 4 — after posing as a teenage girl on Facebook to target more than 5,000 youngsters around the world.

David Wilson, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to 96 counts of child sexual abuse on 51 victims ages 4 to 14 — so many that it took half an hour for the charges to be read to him in Ipswich Crown Court.

The court heard that the Norfolk laborer posed as multiple teenage girls on Facebook to trick youngsters into sending sexually explicit photos — with victims not just in the UK but also in Australia and the US.

Once he had built up their trust, he blackmailed them into sending him more extreme footage of themselves — and in some cases of them abusing younger siblings or friends, the court was told.

