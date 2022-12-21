An enraged Alabama mom chucked a computer at an airline worker when she realized she’d lost her kids at the airport.

Camilia McMillie, 25, is facing criminal charges for her caught-on-camera meltdown Tuesday at Miami International Airport.

Video shows the Birmingham mom yelling and ripping things off the counter after her two young children had walked away to the bathroom while she was checking in for her connecting flight with American Airlines.

“Once [McMillie] noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children,” Miami-Dade Police explained.