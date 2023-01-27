San Francisco police have released footage of the moment Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home by an assailant with a hammer last October.

#EXCLUSIVE

Just released police body camera video shows moments David DePape attacked Paul Pelosi at his# San Francisco home



WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC#PaulPelosi #BREAKING@Nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/rQZriBvOCm — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) January 27, 2023

The footage was ordered released by the San Francisco Superior Court earlier this week after a coalition of news outlets challenged the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office’s refusal to release the tranche, fearing it could feed misinformation fodder.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2022, suspect David DePape allegedly stormed into the Pelosi home and asked “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” He allegedly brought white zip ties with him during the break-in and was later seen by police striking Paul Pelosi, 82, over the head with a hammer, according to court records.

READ MORE